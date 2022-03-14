STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free bus service for UT students within a week: Education Minister

Education Minister told reporters that pre-primary classes would start from Monday. He added that various staff are given promotions and appointed permanently.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Education Minister, A Namassivayam, informed that free bus services for students would be operated within a week. He added that tenders were received, and the bus operation would start soon.

He was attending an event organised by the Puducherry Directorate of School Education to distribute appointment orders of the 158 Pre Primary teachers -- Bala Sevika. The programme was held at the Education Department Office in Ellaipillaichavady. During the event, Chief Minister Narayanasamy Ranagasamy distributed offers to 85 teachers from Puducherry and 63 from Karaikal. He informed that vacant lower and upper division clerk posts in the Union Territory would be filled soon.

Saying that Chief Minister kept his word and fulfilled the promise to fill vacant posts in all government departments, Education Minister told reporters that pre-primary classes would start from Monday. He added that various staff are given promotions and appointed permanently. He also assured that lessons of Class X, XI and XII would be completed before the board exam.

