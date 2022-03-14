STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government school teacher booked for sexually harassing minor girls

An official from the Chief Educational Officer's office said they had received complaints against the teacher a few days ago, and an inquiry was subsequently ordered.

Published: 14th March 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A government school teacher was booked by officers from Melur All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing minor girl students.

The suspect, C Bharathi (50) of Kamuthakudi in Ramanathapuram district, who had been teaching science at a government higher secondary school in Manapatti, was transferred to a boys higher secondary school following complaints of sexual harassment back in 2020. However, last month, he was transferred back to the school in Manapatti, and more harassment complaints against him have surfaced. "He allegedly touched girl students inappropriately," sources said.

An official from the Chief Educational Officer's office said they had received complaints against the teacher a few days ago, and an inquiry was subsequently ordered. "We will take steps to provide counselling for the students. The number of girls he has wronged is not clear, but a few girls have given written complaints to the school authorities," he added. However, the official remained tight-lipped on why the teacher was transferred back to the Manapatti school.

Members of the District Child Protection Unit, and the Child Welfare Committee will also be conducting an inquiry on Monday. Melur AWPS registered a case under the POCSO Act against the teacher based on a complaint from Vellaisamy, a member of the parents and teachers association at Manapatti village.

Elderly man booked for harassing minor girl

P Venkatesalu (65) of Madurai city was booked on Saturday for sexually harassing a minor medical student after trespassing into her house during the late hours of March 6. K Pudur police booked him under the POCSO Act, and sections 294 (b), 354 (a), 448, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexually harassing minor girl students Melur All Women Police Station
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp