Government school teacher booked for sexually harassing minor girls

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A government school teacher was booked by officers from Melur All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing minor girl students.

The suspect, C Bharathi (50) of Kamuthakudi in Ramanathapuram district, who had been teaching science at a government higher secondary school in Manapatti, was transferred to a boys higher secondary school following complaints of sexual harassment back in 2020. However, last month, he was transferred back to the school in Manapatti, and more harassment complaints against him have surfaced. "He allegedly touched girl students inappropriately," sources said.

An official from the Chief Educational Officer's office said they had received complaints against the teacher a few days ago, and an inquiry was subsequently ordered. "We will take steps to provide counselling for the students. The number of girls he has wronged is not clear, but a few girls have given written complaints to the school authorities," he added. However, the official remained tight-lipped on why the teacher was transferred back to the Manapatti school.

Members of the District Child Protection Unit, and the Child Welfare Committee will also be conducting an inquiry on Monday. Melur AWPS registered a case under the POCSO Act against the teacher based on a complaint from Vellaisamy, a member of the parents and teachers association at Manapatti village.

Elderly man booked for harassing minor girl

P Venkatesalu (65) of Madurai city was booked on Saturday for sexually harassing a minor medical student after trespassing into her house during the late hours of March 6. K Pudur police booked him under the POCSO Act, and sections 294 (b), 354 (a), 448, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.