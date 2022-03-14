Hopes pinned on Tiruchy Corporation for maintenance of parks in city

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: City residents have pinned their hopes on the Corporation to improve poorly maintained parks under the Smart Cities Mission.

The Corporation constructed several parks and open gyms under the Central scheme. Though there was once a spree in park installation at every nook and corner of the city, such an interest has been missing in ensuring its maintenance, leaving them in a poor condition.

The park set up under the Palakkarai bridge is one such example. Residents suggested that Corporation officials ensure periodic maintenance works.

A resident of Palakkarai, Vijay Kumar, said, "As there was no elected body for a long time, officials set up parks and open gyms everywhere without any consultation. Apart from this, they failed to assess its condition regularly. The park in Palakkarai faced the same issue. Earlier, many residents used to visit the park, but now only a few go there as the premises is covered in dust and waste material. I hope the Corporation council takes up maintenance of these parks."

A resident of Beema Nagar, S Sampath, said, "The council should avoid constructing more parks. In Beema Nagar, the workers did not take any effort to maintain the ornamental plants at the park, following which most plants wilted. Several parks in the city are facing such problems. I hope the Corporation council considers the issue."

When TNIE raised the issue with Mayor Mu Anbalagan, he said he is already considering the matter. "Many residents have raised the issue with me. Some of the wards have two parks within a short distance. Residents said that it would have been much better if the authorities concerned used the space for some other purpose such as a yoga centre. We will take steps to maintain the parks soon," he said.