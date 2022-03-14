Tamil Nadu reports less than 100 fresh COVID cases since March 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time since March 30, 2020, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported less than 100 new COVID-19 cases. It was also the third consecutive day of the State reporting no deaths due to the disease.

On Sunday, 41,933 samples were tested for COVID, of which 95 returned positive, yielding a test positivity rate of 0.2 per cent. As per health department data, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported zero deaths for the first time since April 30, 2020.

The case fatality rate (CFR) is 10 per cent in the above 100 years age group, 9.44 per cent in 91-100 age group, and 7.97 per cent in 81-90 age group. In the 0-10 age group, the CFR was 0.03 per cent, while in the 11-20 age group it is 0.02 per cent, health department data show.

In the third wave, the highest number of deaths - 33 - was reported on January 22, 2022. In the first wave, the peak - 77 - was reported on July 27, 2020. In the second wave, the highest number of deaths, 467, was reported on May 21, 2021, with 2,74,629 active cases reported on the day.

Meanwhile, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director Public Health, said that reconciliation of COVID deaths is being done every 15 days by the Directorate of Medical Services.

If anything is missed out and brought to the knowledge of the department, those details too would be included. As per the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, on Sunday, no new cases were reported in 14 districts.