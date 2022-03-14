STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Warden in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai held after kids reveal sexual abuse to 1098

A Childline officer said A Duraipandian, the warden, hails from Thoothukudi district and had worked at the home for over two years.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  The 36-year-old warden of a children's home run with State government grants-in-aid in Tiruvannamalai was arrested on Sunday after seven boys, aged 14-16, residing at the home called Childline to report that he had been sexually assaulting them for three months. 

Police also arrested the owner of the home, Sagairaj, for failing to report the abuse. A Childline officer said A Duraipandian, the warden, hails from Thoothukudi district and had worked at the home for over two years. As many as 80 boys reside at the home for orphans and children in need of care and protection. It is one of five run in the district with government support. 

After the seven boys dialled 1098 to report the sexual assault, a team of officials from the Childline, District Child Protection Office (DCPO) and police department visited the home and held an inquiry. According to police, the children had complained that the warden had sexually assaulted and misbehaved with them.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Childline, the Chetpet police registered a case under Sections 7, 8, 19 (1), and 21 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act and section 506 (1) IPC. P Chitra Priya, Legal Protection Officer from the DCPO in Tiruvannamalai, said the children had been shifted to a reception home. 

Case against govt teacher

MADURAI: A government teacher was booked for sexually harassing girl students. The suspect, C Bharathi (50) of Ramanad, was teaching at a school in Manapatti. He allegedly touched girl students inappropiately, said sources. Melur AWPS registered a case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai Childline Child abuse CHildrens home abuse
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp