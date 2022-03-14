Warden in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai held after kids reveal sexual abuse to 1098

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The 36-year-old warden of a children's home run with State government grants-in-aid in Tiruvannamalai was arrested on Sunday after seven boys, aged 14-16, residing at the home called Childline to report that he had been sexually assaulting them for three months.

Police also arrested the owner of the home, Sagairaj, for failing to report the abuse. A Childline officer said A Duraipandian, the warden, hails from Thoothukudi district and had worked at the home for over two years. As many as 80 boys reside at the home for orphans and children in need of care and protection. It is one of five run in the district with government support.

After the seven boys dialled 1098 to report the sexual assault, a team of officials from the Childline, District Child Protection Office (DCPO) and police department visited the home and held an inquiry. According to police, the children had complained that the warden had sexually assaulted and misbehaved with them.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Childline, the Chetpet police registered a case under Sections 7, 8, 19 (1), and 21 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act and section 506 (1) IPC. P Chitra Priya, Legal Protection Officer from the DCPO in Tiruvannamalai, said the children had been shifted to a reception home.

Case against govt teacher

MADURAI: A government teacher was booked for sexually harassing girl students. The suspect, C Bharathi (50) of Ramanad, was teaching at a school in Manapatti. He allegedly touched girl students inappropiately, said sources. Melur AWPS registered a case