Good start for ryots, turmeric price up by Rs 600

Published: 15th March 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks of various varieties of turmeric piled up at the Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard (NAMC), where prices of the crop have begun going up

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Thanks to the bountiful North-East monsoon in 2021, turmeric cultivation has been a success in Dharmapuri. Farmers said turmeric is fetching them returns of Rs 7,500 - Rs 9000 per quintal.
Over the past few years, turmeric cultivation was severely hit due to drought. Last year, South West and North-East monsoon together poured down over 1051 mm of rainfall, which is almost 200 mm beyond the average rainfall which brought cheer to farmers as yield increased.

K Gopal, a turmeric farmer in Marandahalli said, "We spend a significant amount of money and time for a successful harvest. Most farmers rely on drip irrigation as water is scarce  But NE monsoon greatly reduced our burden and we harvested a good yield."

R Logesh, a farmer in Harur said, "Currently, the market is stable, so we are getting better prices. On average, a farmer can get between 15 to 20 quintals per acre. So farmers are already reaping good profits.  It is only the beginning of the harvesting season and we are already selling turmeric for Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,100 a quintal. Earlier, it was Rs 600-Rs 800 lower these rates," he said.  Sources said the prices were between Rs 6800 and Rs 8,400 per quintal last year. Rates vary according to the type of turmeric crop, sources added.

Agriculture marketing department officials said, "The demand for turmeric is high and hence prices are better than the previous years. We predict prices may increase further."

