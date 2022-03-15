STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With his life-size silicon statue, Tamil Nadu youth ‘returns to life’

Published: 15th March 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Family conduct ear piercing ceremony withsilicon statue of the deceased  S Pandidurai. (Photo | EPS)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: It was on a Sunday in 2020 when S Pandidurai was brought home, lifeless, and his body placed in the midst of grieving family members.

Two years down the lane, on another Sunday, Pandiraj is back home at Vinobha Nagar in Oddamchatram in the district, this time as a life-size silicon statue, to attend the ear-piercing ceremony of his nephew and niece, an event that was on top of his bucket list.  

Ask S Pasumkizhi (42), mother of Pandiraj, she would say he was very affectionate towards niece Tharika Shri and nephew Monesh Kumaran.

“He met with an accident and made the big adieu on June 28, 2020 when we were all planning the ear-piercing ceremony for the children. Though we ordered the life-size statue of Pandiraj within two months of his death it took more than a year to make it,” the mother said.

Another family member said as Pandidurai, the ‘muraimaman’ (uncle), was longing to conduct the ear-piercing ceremony.

“We conducted the event by making the children sit on the lap of the statue. The statue of the youth, sporting a vesti and shirt, was brought to the venue in a chariot,” he said.   

With tears rolling down her cheeks, Pasumkizhi said her son was always seen in the living room of the house, watching television.

“Now, his statue has been placed in the hall where the family members always converse,” she said.

