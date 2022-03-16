STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 vaccination drive launched for 12 to 14 years children in TN

The Minister said about 1.04 crore people aged above 60 years, who have completed nine months after their second dose, are eligible for the precaution dose.

Published: 16th March 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children in the 12 to 14 years age group in the state as part of the nationwide drive.

A total of 21.21 lakh children in 12 - 14 years would be vaccinated against Coronavirus with their parents' consent, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, who launched the drive in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, principal secretary of health and family welfare Dr J Radhakrishnan, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Chennai Mayor R Priya and other officials, here said.

"The children are being vaccinated with their parents' permission. Also, we have launched the precaution dose for those aged 60 and above from today," the Minister said after launching the inoculation drive at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ashok Nagar here.

Since the roll out of COVID-19 vaccine drive for 15 to 18 years children in January this year in coordination with the school education department, a total of 28.17 lakh children, that is 84.15 percent out of 33.46 lakh beneficiaries in the state have been administered the first dose while 56.24 percent i.e. 18 lakh children completed both doses of the vaccine, he said.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said about 1.04 crore people aged above 60 years, who have completed nine months after their second dose, are eligible for the precaution dose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp