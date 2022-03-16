Kumari fishermen held captive at Idinthakarai; released after official talks

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: As many as 39 fishermen from Kanniyakumari district, who were held captive by another group of fishermen at Idinthakarai in Tirunelveli district, were released on Tuesday after fisheries department and police officials held talks with the Idinthakarai group.

A fisherfolk leader from Arockiapuram in Kanniyakumari said fishermen from Arociapuram, Pallamthurai, Manakudi and Kanniyakumari Vavathurai ventured into sea on seven fibre boats on Monday evening. "In the wee hours of Tuesday, a group of fishermen from Idinthakarai caught hold of the men from Kanniyakumari and took them to Idinthakarai coast. They claimed that our men had damaged some of their fishing nets. Urging release of the fishermen, a complaint was filed with Kanniyakumari police," he added. Following official talks with the group in Idinthakarai, all fishermen and their boats were released.