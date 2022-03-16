Madurai youth takes part in National Youth Parliament

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 22-year-old youth from Madurai made the district proud by being one among the three to represent Tamil Nadu at the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2022, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on March 10 and 11.

Speaking to TNIE, M Nandhakumar (22) said, "It was a great honour to take part in the event and represent the State."

Though he could not get a chance to speak in the Parliament due to Covid-19 restrictions (first ranker from each state was given a chance to speak. He ranked second), he felt that if he got one, he would speak about the necessity of students getting into politics and Indian administrations for a better India. He was among 87 participants from the country.

In the state-level and district-level, he had spoken about encouraging tourism through which revenue could be generated for the country, and a 360-degree evaluation needed for the teaching faculties. The event is conducted in January every year to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, but was rescheduled due to Covid this year.

Nandhakumar thanked his parents-A Mohan and M Banumathi, sibling M Lavanya, his professor Shankara Narayanan and well-wisher Ganesh for the achievement.