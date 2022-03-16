Merchant guild stone found in Tiruppur's Dharapuram temple

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A merchant guild stone, believed to be 1000-years-old, was discovered in Dharapuram by a team from Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre (VAHRC) recently.

VAHRC director S Ravikumar said the stone was found in a temple near Kottaimedu. The stone weighs more than 300 kg and measures 115 cm in height and 75 cm in width. There are two sections in the stone, the upper part has symbols like elephant, horse and money purse, while the lower part has a small chisel, measuring rod, angusam, axe.

According to Ravikumar, the symbols and carving style indicates that it belonged to a merchant guild in the region. Also, Dharapuram is situated on the western bank of Amaravathi river, which was part of ancient trade route, he added.

Explaining the period, he said, "Dharapuram served as the capital of Kongu Chola rulers. Since it is situated in the ancient Vanji Peruvazhi, it has assumed importance in trade. In the medieval period, many merchant guild groups like Chittiramezhi, Nanadesi, Manigramam and Valanjiyar were actively involved in trade activities. Even the soldiers maintained by the merchants for their safety had groups. One such prominent group is known as Athikosam, which comprised elephants, horses, etc. This points out that the carving of this stone belongs to the 11th century."