Minister inaugurates Rs 150 L-worth lakh livestock and poultry feed technology centre

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R Radhakrishnan inaugurated the livestock and poultry feed technology centre opened at a budget of Rs 150 lakh at Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI) on Tuesday. Assembly Speaker M Appavu, VCRI Vice Chancellor KN Selvakumar and Collector V Vishnu were present.

Appavu said, "About 1,500 tonne feed for farm animals and poultry will be generated from the centre in a year and supplied to farmers."

Radhakrishnan said that the growth in Animal Husbandry will aid the rise of the State's economy. He encouraged students of VCRI to come forward to open new animal husbandry farms in the district. Government will provide support for those who wish to open such farms. With regards to eggs and poultry, steps will be taken for production in the Southern districts, he added.

Regarding fisheries, Radhakrishnan said the Chief Minister would conduct a meeting with exporters on Wednesday. He added that a country chicken poultry farm and hatchery will soon be opened in Abhishekapatti at a budget of Rs 9.48 crore in Tirunelveli district .