Srirangam temple objects to Corporation’s parking fee plan

The civic body has planned levy parking fees from April at several parts, including Srirangam and Gandhi Market areas.

Published: 16th March 2022 09:41 AM

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department officials of Srirangam temple expressed objection to the City Corporation's move to reintroduce parking fees for tourist vehicles.

The civic body has planned levy parking fees from April at several parts, including Srirangam and Gandhi Market areas. It put out advertisements inviting lessors to apply for leasing corporation properties and to levy parking fee on city roads.

Apart from the venues mentioned in the advertisement, fee collection point at Srirangam for tourist vehicles and private buses was also reintroduced. As mentioned in the advertisement, the particular location alone will generate at least Rs 15 lakh for the corporation.

It may be noted that fee collection at the above-mentioned location was stopped in 2019 after harassment charges were raised. Now, the corporation's move, especially in Srirangam, has received opposition from the residents too.

"The proposed multi-level parking facility by the corporation is not yet implemented, it is condemnable for the civic body to levy a fee for parking on the road. We request the corporation to give up its plan," said Balu, resident of Srirangam.

Management of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple also objected to the move.

On Monday, Srirangam temple joint commissioner sent an objection letter to the corporation commissioner and Collector to give up the plan considering the welfare of devotees.

