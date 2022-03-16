Thousands take part in ‘Aazhi Ther’ festival

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Thousands of devotees drew the "Aazhi Ther," the wooden temple car of Tiruvarur Thyagarajaswamy temple, on Tuesday.

The 96-foot temple car was taken from East Street, where it is regularly stationed. HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department's P Moorthy and Collector B Gayathri Krishnan inaugurated the event.

The car was taken around the temple using four ropes measuring 425 feet each. An earthmover was used to push the car from behind as it weighed a massive 350 tonnes. Brake blocks were used to stop the car at regular intervals. Fire tenders followed the car throughout the event and medical teams were also kept ready. Besides the main Aazhi Ther, cars of Amman and Chandeswar were also taken out in procession. The wooden base of the Aazhi Ther, measuring 36 metre in height, has several panels of intricate art works with stories of Kannappa Nayanar, Amarneethiyar and Karaikkal Ammayar.