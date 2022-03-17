Annamalai must apologies for criticising Ennore Power Plant project: V Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday sought an unconditional apology from BJP State president K Annamalai for “criticising Ennore Thermal Power Plant (extension project) without knowing anything about it.”

Addressing a press meet at TANGEDCO premises on Mount Road, the minister added that Annamalai, being a State president of BJP, blamed the thermal plant project. He should know the ground reality before commenting it.

“During the DMK’s previous period (2006-11) led by former CM M Karunanidhi, the basic works (on the Ennore power plant) were initiated on September 9, 2006 and the State government approved the project on June 26, 2008. Then, the tender was floated on July 13, 2010. After that, the AIADMK formed a government. For the next 10 years from 2011, no works were initiated for this project as it was announced by DMK government,” he added.

He also pointed out that Annamalai had said “the Gopalapuram family invested in the BGR company (involved in the thermal project).” “If he has proper evidence for it, he should submit it within 24 hours. Otherwise, he should offer an unconditional apology. If he fails to prove it, legal action will be taken against him,” Senthil Balaji warned.