Corporation, pvt agency at loggerheads over repairing damaged roads

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The tussle between the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and Suez Projects Private Limited on fixing the roads that were damaged by the latter has left the motorists in the city in a fix.

There are a total of 100 wards in the 5 zones of the CCMC. Among them, the Suez Projects Private Limited has been installing the 24x7 drinking water supply scheme pipelines in around 60 wards for the past several years. However, the roads that were dug by the Suez are yet to be fixed. Neither new roads were paved on top nor any patchwork was carried out.

Vivin Saravan, a social activist said Corporation must take responsibility for the roads damaged by Suez and fix them immediately. "A majority of the roads, arterial roads, in particular, are in dire need of repair. Instead of playing musical chair on who is going to fix the damaged roads, the Corporation must get down to work, keeping in mind the safety of the motorists," he added.

In some places, the contract between the Suez and the CCMC only mentions carrying out patchworks by applying just 'wet mix' on the damaged portions of the road and doesn't say anything about laying a new road. So Suez refused to repair the roads and has asked the CCMC to lay new roads, said a source.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said "We have written to the Tamil Nadu Government's Advocate General with regards to the issues on the contract and are awaiting a legal opinion. Once we receive an official report, a decision will be taken on who gets to lay new roads."

With the CCMC waiting for the legal opinion, the delay in the road repair works has irked the motorists as many two-wheeler riders are finding it difficult to navigate their way through bad roads.