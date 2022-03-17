STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Corporation, pvt agency at loggerheads over repairing damaged roads

The contract between the Suez and the CCMC only mentions carrying out patchworks by applying just 'wet mix' on the damaged portions of the road and doesn't say anything about laying a new road.

Published: 17th March 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The tussle between the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and Suez Projects Private Limited on fixing the roads that were damaged by the latter has left the motorists in the city in a fix.

There are a total of 100 wards in the 5 zones of the CCMC. Among them, the Suez Projects Private Limited has been installing the 24x7 drinking water supply scheme pipelines in around 60 wards for the past several years. However, the roads that were dug by the Suez are yet to be fixed. Neither new roads were paved on top nor any patchwork was carried out.

Vivin Saravan, a social activist said Corporation must take responsibility for the roads damaged by Suez and fix them immediately. "A majority of the roads, arterial roads, in particular, are in dire need of repair. Instead of playing musical chair on who is going to fix the damaged roads, the Corporation must get down to work, keeping in mind the safety of the motorists," he added.

In some places, the contract between the Suez and the CCMC only mentions carrying out patchworks by applying just 'wet mix' on the damaged portions of the road and doesn't say anything about laying a new road. So Suez refused to repair the roads and has asked the CCMC to lay new roads, said a source.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said "We have written to the Tamil Nadu Government's Advocate General with regards to the issues on the contract and are awaiting a legal opinion. Once we receive an official report, a decision will be taken on who gets to lay new roads."

With the CCMC waiting for the legal opinion, the delay in the road repair works has irked the motorists as many two-wheeler riders are finding it difficult to navigate their way through bad roads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCM Patchworks Roads
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp