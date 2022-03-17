STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electric wires stolen, school students without water for a month

Drinking Water

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Students of two schools in a tribal village are going without water for the last month. According to sources, the electric wire connecting the motor to the overhead tank was stolen and are yet to be replaced.

A Panchayat Union Primary School and a Government High School are functioning on the same campus at Kodakarai in Thalli block of Doddamanju panchayat.

There are 122 students in the Government High School and 131 students in the Panchayat Union Primary School

Teachers said the wires were stolen over a month ago because of which, water was not supplied to the storage tank which has a capacity of 15,000 litres. "For the past one month, a school worker Maheshwari walks for nearly half a kilometre to fetch water from a well. She fetches ten pots of water per day, which will be used for cooking and toilets. Because of this few students are urinating outside the school." Of the 253 students in both schools, 112 are girls.

Thalli Block Development Officer Vimal Ravikumar said, "Already electric wire was stolen and new wire was used to supply water from the motor. Again last month, some miscreants have stolen electric wire and Doddamanju panchayat president Kamala has lodged a complaint at Anchetti police station on March, 01. New wire will be provided for motor connection and the issue will be solved this week."

Doddamanju panchayat vice president Gopi said, "This incident is repeating for the third time in Kodakarai and its village surrounding like Kaadur and Kochavur. Earlier two times the issue was repeated, one in last year and another on the year before and talk was held with people to not repeat and to protect it."

Denkanikottai Deputy Superintendent of Police Kiruthikaa said, she will send a team to enquire why action wasn't taken on the complaint.

