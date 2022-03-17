STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Karur farmers pin hopes on upcoming State Agriculture Budget for announcement on betel leaf research centre

Karur is one of the largest betel leaf cultivators in Tamil Nadu, and coverage is over 3,000 acres in areas like Velayuthampalyam, Pugalur, Lalapet, Mayanur, Mahadhanapuram and Krishnarayapuram.

Published: 17th March 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Betel leaf

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Betel leaf farmers in the district are looking forward to the upcoming Agriculture Budget, with hopes of announcement on a betel leaf research institute here.

Their expectation in this regard did not materialise last year.

Karur is one of the largest betel leaf cultivators in Tamil Nadu, and coverage is over 3,000 acres in areas like Velayuthampalyam, Pugalur, Lalapet, Mayanur, Mahadhanapuram, Thirukampuliyur and Krishnarayapuram. With consumption of betel leaf coming down in the recent times and numerous diseases affecting the crop, farmers are struggling to make ends meet.

For years, betel leaf farmers in Karur have been demanding the government to set up a research institute to identify the medicinal properties of the leaf and sell value-added products.

Pugalur Betel Leaf Farmers Welfare Association secretary Ramasamy told TNIE that the use and consumption of betel leaves have been declining now, affecting the farmers. "The price of leaves also fell due to the pandemic. A load of Vella Pachaikodi variety was sold at `5,500 and Karpoori at `4,500 (a load contains

104 bunches and each bunch has 120 leaves) before the lockdown. It has now come down to `3,500 and `2,500 respectively."

Owing to diseases, declining price and dip in consumption of betel leaves, farmers have been demanding the government to set up a research institute, Ramasamy said, adding, "We can identify medicinal properties of the leaf and use them in the manufacture of life-saving drugs and other value-added products. The government must make an agreement with pharma companies and Siddha drug manufacturers to utilise betel leaves."

Farmers recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin had visited betel leaf farms in Pugalur during 2021 Assembly election campaign and promised them a betel leaf research institute in Karur.

A senior Horticulture Department official told TNIE, "We received a request from  farmers. But the demand for setting up a research centre comes under Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Nevertheless, we took farmer representatives to Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji and apprised him of their demand. We hope an announcement comes in this year's Agriculture Budget."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
betel leaf Agriculture Budget betel leaf research institute
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp