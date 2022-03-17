Karur farmers pin hopes on upcoming State Agriculture Budget for announcement on betel leaf research centre

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Betel leaf farmers in the district are looking forward to the upcoming Agriculture Budget, with hopes of announcement on a betel leaf research institute here.

Their expectation in this regard did not materialise last year.

Karur is one of the largest betel leaf cultivators in Tamil Nadu, and coverage is over 3,000 acres in areas like Velayuthampalyam, Pugalur, Lalapet, Mayanur, Mahadhanapuram, Thirukampuliyur and Krishnarayapuram. With consumption of betel leaf coming down in the recent times and numerous diseases affecting the crop, farmers are struggling to make ends meet.

For years, betel leaf farmers in Karur have been demanding the government to set up a research institute to identify the medicinal properties of the leaf and sell value-added products.

Pugalur Betel Leaf Farmers Welfare Association secretary Ramasamy told TNIE that the use and consumption of betel leaves have been declining now, affecting the farmers. "The price of leaves also fell due to the pandemic. A load of Vella Pachaikodi variety was sold at `5,500 and Karpoori at `4,500 (a load contains

104 bunches and each bunch has 120 leaves) before the lockdown. It has now come down to `3,500 and `2,500 respectively."

Owing to diseases, declining price and dip in consumption of betel leaves, farmers have been demanding the government to set up a research institute, Ramasamy said, adding, "We can identify medicinal properties of the leaf and use them in the manufacture of life-saving drugs and other value-added products. The government must make an agreement with pharma companies and Siddha drug manufacturers to utilise betel leaves."

Farmers recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin had visited betel leaf farms in Pugalur during 2021 Assembly election campaign and promised them a betel leaf research institute in Karur.

A senior Horticulture Department official told TNIE, "We received a request from farmers. But the demand for setting up a research centre comes under Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Nevertheless, we took farmer representatives to Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji and apprised him of their demand. We hope an announcement comes in this year's Agriculture Budget."