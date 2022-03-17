Minister Thangam Thennarasu inaugurates Thulukkarpatti excavation

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Artifacts found in Thulukkarpatti excavation site records back to early Iron age period and excavation would be carried out in 36 acres of land located on the banks of Nambiyar river, said State Minister Thangam Thennarasu, while inaugurating the excavation site on Wednesday. Thulukkarpatti is situated on the left side of the Nambiyar river in Radhapuram Taluk of Tirunelveli district.

Addressing mediapersons, Thennarasu said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that the excavation will be carried out in seven places this year. In February, he inaugurated two excavations through video conference. To carry out the works, he had allotted Rs 15 crore fund."

About the excavation in Thulukkarpatti, he said, "It will be carried out on 36 acres in Vilankadu area in Thulukkarpatti village alongside the banks of Nambiyar river. Artifacts found in Thulukkarpatti records back to the early Iron age period. It will be the talk of the world and recorded in history. The civilisation seems to share the same period as that identified in Sivakalai and Adichanallur. Unearthing would further help identify the roots of the Iron age period.

Talking about the Porunai museum, the minister said that many excavations have been conducted in regions in and around Korkai, Sivakalai, and Adichanallur. In the museum, a separate gallery for each excavation location will be opened and a detailed report regarding it will be prepared. Works have been carried out to establish the museum and construction works will begin soon."

During the inauguration, Collector V Vishnu and Assembly Speaker Appavu were present. Later, Thennarasu also inaugurated the first phase of excavation at the Vembakottai site in the Virudhunagar district.