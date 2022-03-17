NIT-Tiruchy to launch new online PG course in steel technology

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a bid to offer courses that would be beneficial to the working populace, NIT-Tiruchy is all set to launch an online certificate course on steel technology.

Tiruchy being a major hub for industries with a lot of companies involved in steel fabrication, this course would be beneficial to young professionals.

Director of NIT-Tiruchy Dr G Aghila said the approval for the course has been received. "We are designing a special online certificate course in steel technology. This is a postgraduate course for people working in the steel industry. This will enable them to reach the next level, both technically and in terms of their skillset. We have received all the approvals and are in the process of releasing more details about the programme soon," said Dr Aghila.

She further said as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the institute is working on such online courses and programmes that would enable more people to benefit from NIT's expertise. As per the NEP, more certificate courses will be provided by the institute. They also are implementing a flexible curriculum and facilitation of industry collaborations for students, she added.

The course would be available for people working in the steel industry with a degree in BSc Chemistry. It would be held online for a duration of 18-24 months.

The curriculum is being designed currently by the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department, said Dr N Kumaresan, Dean (Students Welfare), NIT-Tiruchy.

"Even though the programme is online, we don't want to compromise on quality. We will be restricting the number of students between 30 and 50. We want the knowledge to be shared with as many people as possible," said Dr Aghila, adding by the next academic year another course -- MTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) -- would also be implemented.