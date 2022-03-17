STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six Sri Lankan fishermen apprehended for fishing in Indian waters

The crew was fully aware that it was poaching in Indian waters and the automatic identification system on-board the vessel was deliberately turned off, the release said.

Published: 17th March 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Six Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested on Thursday and their boat seized for allegedly fishing in Indian waters by the Coast Guard.

This is second such incident this month.

According to an official release, the fisherfolks from the island nation were illegally fishing in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone on March 16 and Coast Guard ship Vajra while on maritime surveillance sighted their boat about 117 nautical miles south east of Kanyakumari.

The six member crew was arrested for violating the Maritime Zone of India Act, 1981 and their fishing boat was impounded.

The crew was fully aware that it was poaching in Indian waters and the automatic identification system on-board the vessel was deliberately turned off, the release said.

The boat and the fishermen were brought to Tuticorin port and handed over to the Marine police for further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fishermen Tamil Nadu fishermen Sri Lanka Fishermen arrest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp