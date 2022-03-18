STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore district records 34 cybercrime cases in 15 months, victims lost Rs 2 crore

Published: 18th March 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

National Help Line Number for Cyber Financial Fraud has been inaugurated by DSP, S Selvanagarathinam to preventing Cyber Frauds at District Police Office in Coimbatore on Thursday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Cybercrime police registered 34 cases related to cyber frauds in the last 15 months where victims lost over Rs 2 crore.

Revealing the numbers on Thursday, Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam cautioned people to be cautious during online transactions and not share bank credentials with anyone.

Selvanagarathinam launched the national toll-free helpline 1930 so victims can alert police on cyber financial fraud. Addressing media persons, he said people can approach police through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and cybercrime police station to file online fraud complaints.

"We registered 21 cases over cyber financial fraud in the last year and 13 cases till March 17 from January 2022. We froze Rs 40.81 lakh based on complaints and returned `18.57 lakhs to the victims," he said.

"Complaints made to National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) would be forwarded to the police station concerned for action," he added.

"People must contact the helpline if the amount is debited from their bank account without their knowledge. If people delay calling the helpline or approaching the cybercrime police, the money cannot be recovered easily," he said.

"Everyone should be aware of their online data sharing, Allowing data access to unknown applications is very dangerous.  We have been conducting many awareness programmes against these crimes," the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cybercrime cyber fraud S Selvanagarathinam National Cybercrime Reporting Portal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp