Coimbatore district records 34 cybercrime cases in 15 months, victims lost Rs 2 crore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Cybercrime police registered 34 cases related to cyber frauds in the last 15 months where victims lost over Rs 2 crore.

Revealing the numbers on Thursday, Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam cautioned people to be cautious during online transactions and not share bank credentials with anyone.

Selvanagarathinam launched the national toll-free helpline 1930 so victims can alert police on cyber financial fraud. Addressing media persons, he said people can approach police through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and cybercrime police station to file online fraud complaints.

"We registered 21 cases over cyber financial fraud in the last year and 13 cases till March 17 from January 2022. We froze Rs 40.81 lakh based on complaints and returned `18.57 lakhs to the victims," he said.

"Complaints made to National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) would be forwarded to the police station concerned for action," he added.

"People must contact the helpline if the amount is debited from their bank account without their knowledge. If people delay calling the helpline or approaching the cybercrime police, the money cannot be recovered easily," he said.

"Everyone should be aware of their online data sharing, Allowing data access to unknown applications is very dangerous. We have been conducting many awareness programmes against these crimes," the SP added.