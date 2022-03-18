STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress: Launch branded rice, name it after ‘Kalaignar’

He further noted that Panneerselvam lauded the Congress team for its suggestion and got their mobile numbers for further communication.

Published: 18th March 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

PDS rice

Image used for representation only

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the second agriculture budget, which will be presented in the Assembly on Saturday, the Congress has suggested that the government roll out a new brand of rice, named ‘Kalaignar Rice’. The party’s suggestion seems to have caught the attention of Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam. 

With Panneerselvam and officials of the agriculture department inviting various stakeholders to give their suggestions/inputs for the agriculture budget, farmers, farmers’ associations and farmer wings of various political parties had given their views.  

On behalf of the Congress Party, State general secretary GK Muralidharan and general secretary of the party’s farmer wing AVM Venkatesan, submitted a memorandum to the minister. One of the suggestions was about introducing a ‘Kalaignar Rice’ brand, similar to ‘Valimai Cement’ and Amma drinking water bottles.   

Talking to TNIE, Muralidharan said: “Though the Delta districts are considered the ‘rice bowl’ of the State, Tamil people are purchasing rice brands for their domestic need from neighbouring States. The State government can change this to an extent.

The government, which procures several  lakhs of tonnes of paddy directly from farmers, should also be directly involved in processing paddy into rice, package and market the produce as ‘Kalaignar Rice’. The brand could be sold at affordable rates and farmers too may benefit if the government buys paddy from them at higher costs.”  

He further noted that Panneerselvam lauded the Congress team for its suggestion and got their mobile numbers for further communication. All India Farmers Association general secretary GS Dhanapathy told TNIE, “Though it’s a good suggestion, it would require lots of planning and attention of government authorities. If the government properly implements the project with step-by-step monitoring, it would be beneficial for farmers and consumers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kalaignar Rice DMK Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp