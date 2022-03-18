Hospitality complex on Puducherry's Beach Road to be ready soon

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Imagine a stay on Beach Road set with entertainment and tasty food. This is what the Puducherry Tourism department plans to provide over the next few months at the Hospitality-cum-entertainment complex to be developed at the Old Distillery site on Beach road The works for the building are set to be completed by next month.



With tourism driving the engine of growth in Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy--along with Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan-- visited the complex constructed at an estimate of `12.5 crore to plan its use for the generation of revenue.



The old buildings of the distillery operated during the French period in the northern part of the Puducherry coastline became unusable after the distillery's closure. The new construction was undertaken with funds provided by the Ministry of Tourism.



The 3,000 square metres two-storey complex on the three-acre land can provide accommodation to people in 16 rooms with attached toilets. Besides, the complex has two conference rooms and an amphitheater with a capacity for 200 people.



The complex also has a rooftop restaurant-cum-bar, a private space for yoga and meditation, a gym, an open-air arena among other facilities. The CM further said the private players will be roped in to operate and maintain the place, for which tenders will be floated inviting proposals.



The government is also looking at new facilities in Beach Marina and the Arts and Crafts village at Murungapakkam on the bank of Ariyankuppam River for further tourism development. The 16 houses constructed at the village in various architectural styles of Puducherry-Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam will also be utilised through a private operator, said Lakshminarayanan.



Tourism Secretary T Arun, Director of Tourism P Priyadharshini, and other officials were present.