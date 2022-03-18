STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: Police department to have exclusive Social Media monitoring centre

The state police department has received Rs 1385 crore more from the previous year budget and the fire department has received Rs 91 crore than the last year.

Published: 18th March 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

tamil nadu police, police officials, cops

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government to battle fake news and misinformation on social media platforms have decided to form a Special Social Media Centre under the police department.

The ruling DMK government on Friday on it's budget allocated Rs 10,285 crore to the Tamil Nadu police department and another Rs 496.5 crore to the fire department. The state police department has received Rs 1385 crore more from the previous year budget and the fire department has received Rs 91 crore than the last year.

On Friday during the state budget, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said that the police department would receive a Special Social Media Monitoring Centre, where the department would fight the misinformation and fake news on internet platforms. 

The State police force, which has been on social media since 2017, found an increasing acceptance on virtual space as its followers doubled during the peak of lockdown. The social media cell which exists under the Modernisation department, posts fake news and awareness videos on social media platforms.

However, with the rise of the internet and availability of smartphones with everyone, the need to fight misinformation and fake news has become a need of the hour, said a senior police officer. Hence, the Social Monitoring Centre is expected to have authority to register cases and permission to take down fake posts. 

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) will be upgraded into a highly mechanised unit, said the Finance Minister. In the past year, the fire service personnel had received 57,451 distress calls and over 16,809 fire related incidents were dealt with by the personnel.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer attached to the department Headquarters wing said that about 80 percent of the budget is to fund the salaries for the police personnel in the state for the year and the additional money could be spent for infrastructure in the newly formed Commissionerates, buy new technological equipments, formation of the new social media monitoring centre and further expenses would be decided within a month. 

Budget allocations for last two Budgets:

Police Department:

2020-2021 Rs 8516 crore
2021-2022 Rs 8900 crore
2022-2023 Rs 10,285 crore

Fire Department:

2020-2021 Rs 405 crore
2021-2022 Rs 405 crore
2022-2023 Rs 496 crore
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiagarajan tamil nadu police Social Media Centre TN Social Media Centre Tamil Nadu government TN Budget
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp