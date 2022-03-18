STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: School education department gets highest allocation of Rs 36,895 crore

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said that in the next five years, all government schools will be modernised with the required infrastructure.

Published: 18th March 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

school students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the third consecutive year, school education department has been accorded the highest allocation in the State Budget, at Rs 36,895.89 crore. Last year, the allocation was Rs 34,181 crore. 

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said that in the next five years, all government schools will be modernised with the required infrastructure. As many as 18,000 new classrooms will be built and smart classrooms equipped with all essential technologies will come up. The allocation for the purpose is Rs 7,000 crore for the next 5 years.

Also, to develop a reading habit among the students, book fair will not only be held in Chennai, but all major districts in Tamil Nadu. A high-level committee has been constituted for the revival of public libraries.

