Tamil Nadu govt gives nod to raise Floor Space Index along metro, transport corridors

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that it will raise the floor space index (FSI) beyond 2 along metro rail corridors, national highways and by-pass roads to encourage transit-oriented development.

FSI rules are implemented to limit the amount of floor area that can be built on a given plot of land. For instance, an FSI of 1 allows one floor of 100 sq ft to be built on a 100 sq ft plot of land, or two floors of 50 sq ft each on that same land. An FSI of 2 allows 2 floors of 100 sq ft on the 100 sq ft of land, or 4 floors of 50 sq ft on that same land.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that along with this, the necessary infrastructural facilities will also be developed for these corridors.

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan has proposed a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 2.5 along all the identified roads and proposed metro corridors and a floor space index of 4 along the Outer Ring Road to boost the development of growth centres outside the municipal limits. Promoting higher FSI along these major mobility centres shall enhance the existing and proposed public transport systems.

As per the Comprehensive Mobility Plan prepared for Chennai Metropolitan Area, 11 transport and metro corridors to realign growth, and redevelop through integration of land use and transport following the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Model. These include Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR); GST Road –NH32 (Kathipara Junction to Urapakkam); Arcot Road –SH113( Arcot road to Dharkast Road); CTH Road-NH716 (Padi to Thiruniravur); GNT Road-NH16 (Vyasarpadi to Padiyanallur); Outer Ring Road (Vandalur to Minjur Road); Chennai Central to St. Thomas Road (Metro Corridor-1); Chennai Airport (Meenambakkam)-Wimco Nagar Road (Metro Corridor-2); Madhavaram to SIPCOT Road (Metro Corridor-3); CMBT-Light House Road (Metro Corridor-4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur Road (Metro Corridor-5).

Cities around the world have been easing these height restrictions or removing them entirely in order to ease the pressure on housing markets. Amsterdam and Tokyo have completely removed height restrictions pertaining to residential buildings. Indian cities such as New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to have strict height restrictions.