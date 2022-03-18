STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruvannamalai's Uzhavar Santhai is TN's first market to get 'clean & fresh' tag

The opening of the Uzhavar Santhai can be traced back to 1999, making it the second market in the State after Madurai's.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tiruvannamalai's Uzhavar Santhai has become the first market in Tamil Nadu and the second in the country to be certified as a 'clean and fresh fruit and vegetable market'. This credential was given by the Centre's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday.

Dr A Ramachandran, Designated officer, Food Safety Department, Tiruvannamalai told TNIE, "The certificate was issued based on an audit conducted by a third-party agency recognized by the FSSAI. Registration of shops with the FSSAI, waste disposal management, fast-track training for all vendors, and usage of pesticides and fertilisers on fruits and vegetables within prescribed limit were some of the important benchmarks for this certification."

C Harakumar, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural marketing, which maintains the Uzhavar Santhai, told TNIE, "We are happy to receive the certificate. At this juncture, I would like to thank all the Uzhavar Santhai farmers in Tiruvannamalai who helped us achieve this feat."

The opening of the Uzhavar Santhai can be traced back to 1999, making it the second market in the State after Madurai's. With 109 shops and 126 registered farmers, about 23 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables arrive at the market daily. It receives a footfall of over 3,000 customers per day, the Deputy Director said.  

Recently at an event, Minister for Public Works Department EV Velu received the certificate signed by the FSSAI's Chief Executive Officer Arun Singhal.

