Work to identify beneficiaries for basic income to women on: Finance Minister

Providing the assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads is one of the poll promises of the DMK which stormed to power in 2021.

Published: 18th March 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The work to identify eligible beneficiaries of the assistance to women heads of families is on in full swing and the scheme in that regard would be implemented when the financial situation of Tamil Nadu improves, Finance Minister of the State Palanivel Thiaga Rajan told the Assembly on Friday.

Providing the assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads is one of the poll promises of the DMK which stormed to power in 2021. The Minister said the scheme would be designed in such a manner that the benefits reach the deserving.

"Based on this, I assure you that this scheme will be implemented when the financial situation improves as a result of the various initiatives being taken by this government," Thiaga Rajan said while presenting the Budget for 2022 - 23.

He said Chief Minister M K Stalin has fulfilled many of the promises such as reduction in Aavin milk price, waiver of loans for self-help groups, and provision of pass for free travel on government buses with the intent that the advancement of women is advancement of the State.

"The Chief Minister has instructed us to take all necessary steps to fulfil the next major commitment, which is to grant basic income to women," he said.

Implementing the scheme was difficult in the first year of the DMK rule owing to the precarious financial position, he said.

"However, I'd like to inform this august House that work is in full swing to identify the eligible beneficiaries from various databases and design the scheme in a manner that the benefits reach the deserving," said Thiaga Rajan.

He said the DMK assumed office last year when the second wave of the coronavirus was five times more than that of the first wave.

Yet, the Chief Minister fulfilled five major election promises on his first day in office, and subsequently formulated a vision document for this government which intends to fulfil the remaining commitments in the manifesto, the Minister said and added that the government would continue to fulfil its promises at an unprecedented pace.

The promises included many announcements made in the Budget session last year.

