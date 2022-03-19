Coimbatore forest ranges record 96 elephant intrusions from March 1 to 16

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest Department warned locals in villages bordering the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range to be cautious at night as elephants are spotted in the region.

The department issued the alert to people in Colony Pudur, Katta Salai, Rayaruthupathi, Atti Mariamman Kovil and CRPF camp in Periyanaickenpalayam range, Kovai Pudur in Madukkarai Range and Poothampallam in Mettupalayam Range.

People should avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily or sleep outside, especially in the wee hours of the morning and late at night, the department instructed.

According to findings of a forest department survey, which was released on Friday, elephants intruded human habitats 96 times in the seven forest ranges of Coimbatore district from March 1 to March 16.

The Periyanaickenpalayam forest range recorded the maximum of elephant intrusions - 38 times in 16 days, as per the study. Other intrusions were in Mettupalayam - 11, Karamdai - 12, Boluvampatti - 17, Madukkari - 6, Coimbatore - 11 and Siumugai - 1 time, the study said. During March last year, 74 elephant intrusions were reported, according to the study.