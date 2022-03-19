STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mental health Institution gets Rs 40-crore booster shot

Published: 19th March 2022

Image used for representational purposes (Express llustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big boost to mental health care, the State government has announced that the Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk, one of the oldest mental health hospitals in the country,  will be upgraded as the Tamil Nadu Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. A sum of Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the purpose.

“According to the Global Burden of Disease study, the incidence of depression, anxiety and schizophrenia is on the rise. It is essential to strengthen infrastructure as well as create trained human resources for treatment of mental health issues in Tamil Nadu,” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said while announcing funds for the first phase of this project.

Dr P Poorna Chandrika, Director of Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk told TNIE that the institute will now be on par with National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). Post graduate course in psychiatry and other subjects will be started, she said, adding training will be provided to doctors, staff nurses and other workers, which is very important to raise awareness on mental health and also on social issues in dealing with stigma attached to mental illness. Further, she said the health department must replicate the Virtual Knowledge Network of NIMHANS where doctors at the institute can discuss with psychiatrists across Tamil Nadu.

Dr R Jayaseelan, assistant professor, psychiatric department,Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital, said the institute has a lot of potential to grow, but suffers from the image of being just an asylum. The upgrade will change the perception and more research will be carried out, he added.

Former director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy said the upgrade is a much-needed recognition for the institute which is helping the State mental health programme. Courses on counselling should be offered and manpower increased for the benefit of patients. It is the need of the hour as lifestyle changes and psychological problems are also increasing, he suggested.

