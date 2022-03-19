STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1,000 aid will help girls pursue higher education: Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed hope that the newly-announced scheme providing monetary assistance to girl students would help them pursue higher education.

Published: 19th March 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed hope that the newly-announced scheme providing monetary assistance to girl students would help them pursue higher education.

In a press statement, Stalin highlighted that the government has spent around Rs 74,000 crore in the last 10 months on social welfare schemes. He called the budget announcement as a policy statement that looks forward to the development of Tamil Nadu, rather than a mere financial statement.

Praising the decline in the State’s revenue deficit, the CM said the government has increased its revenue and reduced the revenue deficit due to its effective fiscal management. He added the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan school development scheme will give a facelift to the State’s school education.

