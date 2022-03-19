STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special project to protect endangered Nilgiri Tahr

As per a study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the species is endangered,” Sahu added.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:16 AM

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government has allotted Rs 10 crore for its ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ to protect and conserve the State animal. This is a significant step towards saving endangered species, said Principal Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department Supriya Sahu. 

“Like projects for elephants and tigers, the government came up with one for the Nilgiri tahr, which is endemic to the Western Ghats, as it is under threat now. People are not aware of its importance though it is classified in the Scheduled I category. As per a study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the species is endangered,” Sahu added.

She further said a separate wing headed by a project director will be formed for conservation work, and the project’s head office will be set up in Coimbatore. To start off, the animal’s habitat and population will be mapped.

“Since we don’t have any recent study on the Nilgiri tahr, we planned to start the project with data collection. It will help troubleshoot issues behind shrinking habitats and populations. Next, we plan to restore habitats, and then enhance them. Simultaneously, we will raise awareness on the Nilgiri tahr,” she said.

Environmentalists and wildlife researchers welcomed the announcement of the project, and said only such programmes can preserve endangered species. M Anandakumar, a wildlife scientist from the Nature Conservation Foundation, said it would help protect flagship/umbrella species of the mountain grassland ecosystem in the Western Ghats.

“Nilgiri tahr habitats are only in a few places such as Mukurthi National Park, Anaimalai Hills in TN, and Munnar Hills in Kerala. They live only in grasslands and mountain peaks. Protecting the species will help enrich the ecosystem in such places,” said Anandakumar.

