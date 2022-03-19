STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Budget: Rs 20 crore for NGOs aiding injured animals

“This is the first such initiative in the State for giving treatment to abandoned and injured animals.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Animal rights activists have hailed the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement of the Vallalar Palluyir Kappagangal scheme, which has a fund allocation of Rs 20 crore to support NGOs that take care of abandoned and injured pets and stray animals. They also urged that the project be implemented in all districts.

“This is the first such initiative in the State for giving treatment to abandoned and injured animals. The name ‘Vallalar’ is perfect since the saint is known for spreading kindness towards all living things including trees and plants,” said TB Somanathan, an animal rights activist from Chennai.

He added that several animals, especially stray and abandoned ones, have died because there is no common government-run centre to treat them. “Earlier, the Amma ambulance service was started for animals, but it’s only functional in three districts.

Also, only cows are being taken in these ambulances. Since the government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the Vallalar Palluyir Kappagangal scheme, it should be implemented in all districts, with centres for animal treatment. Veterinarians from the animal husbandry department should be deputed to treat animals round the clock at the district headquarters,” Somanathan said, adding that this would help activists get injured animals treated.

Sai Mayur, an animal rights activist from Madurai, said, “There are presently no homes to house abandoned animals till they are treated. Though the scheme may be helpful in getting animals treated, we must wait to see how it is implemented, considering how the ambulance service for animals proved to be a disappointment.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Budget Animal rights
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp