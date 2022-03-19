TN Budget: Rs 20 crore for NGOs aiding injured animals

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Animal rights activists have hailed the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement of the Vallalar Palluyir Kappagangal scheme, which has a fund allocation of Rs 20 crore to support NGOs that take care of abandoned and injured pets and stray animals. They also urged that the project be implemented in all districts.

“This is the first such initiative in the State for giving treatment to abandoned and injured animals. The name ‘Vallalar’ is perfect since the saint is known for spreading kindness towards all living things including trees and plants,” said TB Somanathan, an animal rights activist from Chennai.

He added that several animals, especially stray and abandoned ones, have died because there is no common government-run centre to treat them. “Earlier, the Amma ambulance service was started for animals, but it’s only functional in three districts.

Also, only cows are being taken in these ambulances. Since the government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the Vallalar Palluyir Kappagangal scheme, it should be implemented in all districts, with centres for animal treatment. Veterinarians from the animal husbandry department should be deputed to treat animals round the clock at the district headquarters,” Somanathan said, adding that this would help activists get injured animals treated.

Sai Mayur, an animal rights activist from Madurai, said, “There are presently no homes to house abandoned animals till they are treated. Though the scheme may be helpful in getting animals treated, we must wait to see how it is implemented, considering how the ambulance service for animals proved to be a disappointment.”