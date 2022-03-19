TN Budget: State to offer support centres for migrant labourers

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a welcome change in policy perspective towards migrant workers in the State, mobile information-cum-assistance centres will be introduced to ensure they have access to government welfare schemes, and are aware of their legal rights. Initially, the centres will be set up through voluntary organisations in Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the lack of adequate information about migrant workers, which became apparent during the pandemic, was one of the reasons for the decision. Though garment and export units have welcomed the announcement, labour unions claimed it to be superficial.

AITUC-Banian Workers Union (Tiruppur) secretary N Sekar said, “I welcome the introduction of these new centres. However, we had stressed the need for a separate employment card for migrants. It would help the welfare schemes to reach the migrants, and track their work-related travels. But there haven’t been any attempts from garment units or State government agencies to bring such an initiative. As a result, there is no way to trace the migrants. .”

CITU-Banian Workers union (Tiruppur) general secretary G Sampath told TNIE, “The workers aren’t aware of their financial, social, and legal rights. The Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979 clearly states that garment and export units must hold full responsibility for the financial, social, and legal safety of their workers.”