TN plans social media monitoring centre to curb fake news

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday announced formation of a Special Social Media Monitoring Centre under the police department to monitor and curb the spread of fake news and misinformation online. The roles and responsibilities of the centre would be confirmed after a detailed discussion, said police personnel.

DMK government allocated Rs 10,285 crore to the Tamil Nadu Police Department and another `496.5 crore to the fire department. The State police department has received Rs 1,385 crore more from the previous year’s budget, and the fire department has received Rs 91 crore more than the last year.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer attached to the department Headquarters Wing said about 80 per cent of the budget is to fund the salaries for the police personnel for the year, and additional money could be spent on infrastructure in the newly formed Commissionerates, buying new equipment, formation of the Social Media Monitoring Centre and others.

With the rise of internet and the availability of smartphones, the need to fight misinformation and fake news has become the need of the hour, said a senior police officer. Hence, the Social Monitoring Centre is expected to have the authority to register cases and permission to take down fake posts.

A senior police officer attached to the automation unit said, “We expect our responsibilities to be expanded to investigation and prevention of misinformation. In a meeting with Chief Minister a few months back, we were asked to consult and produce a report on the functions and responsibilities of the Social Media Monitoring Centre.”

“A special consultation team will be formed with young police officers who have graduated from IIMs and IITs, along with the top officials, who will submit a report,” said an officer from the state police headquarters.

