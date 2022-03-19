STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN plans social media monitoring centre to curb fake news

DMK government allocated Rs 10,285 crore to the Tamil Nadu Police Department and another `496.5 crore to the fire department.

Published: 19th March 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Fake News

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday announced formation of a Special Social Media Monitoring Centre under the police department to monitor and curb the spread of fake news and misinformation online. The roles and responsibilities of the centre would be confirmed after a detailed discussion, said police personnel.

DMK government allocated Rs 10,285 crore to the Tamil Nadu Police Department and another `496.5 crore to the fire department. The State police department has received Rs 1,385 crore more from the previous year’s budget, and the fire department has received Rs 91 crore more than the last year.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer attached to the department Headquarters Wing said about 80 per cent of the budget is to fund the salaries for the police personnel for the year, and additional money could be spent on infrastructure in the newly formed Commissionerates, buying new equipment, formation of the Social Media Monitoring Centre and others. 

With the rise of internet and the availability of smartphones, the need to fight misinformation and fake news has become the need of the hour, said a senior police officer.  Hence, the Social Monitoring Centre is expected to have the authority to register cases and permission to take down fake posts. 

A senior police officer attached to the automation unit said, “We expect our responsibilities to be expanded to investigation and prevention of misinformation. In a meeting with Chief Minister a few months back, we were asked to consult and produce a report on the functions and responsibilities of the Social Media Monitoring Centre.” 

“A special consultation team will be formed with young police officers who have graduated from IIMs and IITs, along with the top officials, who will submit a report,” said an officer from the state police headquarters.

Increase in allocation 
Police department | Rs 1,385 crore
Fire Department | Rs 91 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake news DMK Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp