ATR, MTR get funds to implement work under Project Tiger

COIMBATORE: The State government has allocated Rs 5.26 crore to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Rs 2.53 crore to Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) for protection of wildlife and distribution of salary to tribals under ‘Project Tiger’ scheme. As per a G.O. issued in March first week, a part of the fund will be used for bolstering anti-poaching activities such as maintenance of anti-poaching camps and enrolling more members into anti-depredation squads. A major part of the fund, however, will be used for paying salaries to mahouts and kavadis and improving tourism-related infrastructures within the reserve forest area.

According to S Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, ATR, “We have decided to form eco-development committee in all tribal villages similar to Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli and engage more tribal people from Anamalai region. This will create job opportunities for tribals and help improve their livelihood. A capacity building and entrepreneurial skill training will be provided to help them make value-added products.” Part of the fund will also be used for distributing salary to temporary forest fire watchers within the tiger reserve.

ATR officials have also engaged 64 tribal youths in Pollachi, Ulanthy, Valparai and Manomboly forests coming under the Pollachi forest division as fire watchers for a salary of Rs 477 a day. “We have engaged youths for creating a 170km-long forest fire prevention line in Pollachi forest division. This will help tribals get jobs and protect forest and wildlife from forest fire,” said MG Ganesan, Deputy Director of ATR.