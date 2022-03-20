STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BGR probe: BJP's Annamalai asks cadre to send mails to Guv RN Ravi

Though the DVAC staff conducted raids against AIADMK ministers, they haven’t filed any chargesheet in eight months.

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: BJP State president K Annamalai has asked his party delegates to send letters to Governor RN Ravi seeking a probe into the alleged Rs 4,472-crore scam over a tender awarded to BGR Energy Systems Ltd. Addressing reporters at Madurai airport on Saturday, he asked office bearers to include evidence in their letters on the alleged scam related to the Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project.

Quoting Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s claim during the budget speech that the State strengthened the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) team, Annamalai said, “We welcome that. Though the DVAC staff conducted raids against AIADMK ministers, they haven’t filed any chargesheet in eight months. It will be appreciated if they work towards curbing bribery from a VAO-level, including issuing income certificates, etc.” 

Criticising various State leaders, including Mamta Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Arvind Kejriwal, Annamalai said they were day-dreaming that they would one day become the PM or Deputy Prime Minister.

