STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu logs 56 fresh cases, zero fatalities

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 106 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,13,745 leaving 620 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Published: 20th March 2022 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 56 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall caseload to 34,52,390.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 106 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,13,745 leaving 620 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged with 38,025 fatalities. Chennai was leading with 22 new cases while the 16 districts reported infections in single digit. The state capital also leads with 7,50,900 cases overall.

Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram recorded zero active infections, each.

A total of 35,500 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.52 crore, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp