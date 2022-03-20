Device to put palmyra within reach of climbers

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State government has encouraged inventing palmyra climbing devices in order to make climbing the tall a risk-free affair. The best inventor of palmyra climbing devices will be awarded.A 75 per cent subsidy for tree climbing equipment, value addition units for making palm jaggery and palm candy, train ing for 250 farmers on palm jaggery production and 100 women on leaf handicrafts, were among the major announcements concerning the State tree.

The handicrafts will be purchased by the State and district associations to ensure continuous employment. The scheme has a financial outlay of Rs 2.65 crore. The minister said 25 lakh palm seedlings will be planted this year as part of the Palmyrah Development Mission.

Kaja Nazimudin of Ervadi said advanced technology will create more employment in rural areas, commercialise products in the sector, and improve standards of living. Still the government has not fully discovered its potential, he said.

Venkatesh, who hails from a palm climber family, said crafting the tree climbing device is necessary as the risk associated with the climbing has been the prime reason for many palmyra tappers to switch to other business. The crafting of the device is underway at a cost of Rs 6 lakh in Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, said an agriculture professor working in palmyra research.