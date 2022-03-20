Incentive up Rs 195/tonne, but ryots ask TN govt to sweeten deal  

Antony Fernando By

MAYILADUTHURAI: The special incentive of Rs 195 per metric tonne of sugarcane and an increase in its procurement price to Rs 2,950 per tonne have evoked mixed response from farmers.D Barani, a sugarcane farmer from Kothankudi in Kuthalam block in Mayiladuthurai, said, “The special incentive is not much beneficial considering the recovery losses incurred after milling a tonne of sugarcane. We will benefit only if the final price of sugarcane reach Rs 3500. The incentives need to be as high as Rs 600 per metric tonne,” he said.

The budget has also announced a committee to examine the possibilities to resume the operation of NPKRR Cooperative Sugar Mill in Mayiladuthurai. The mill was shut down due to loss in 2016. Welcoming the announcement, G Gopiganesan, a farmer-representative from Sankaranpanthal in Mayiladuthurai, said the resumption of operations of the sugar mills will resolve the issue of farmers having to travel long distances.

They also welcomed the plans for to have automated weighing systems in mills, and the modernisation of 15 cooperative and public sector laboratories in mills which will help in performing laboratory analysis in a fast and accurate manner. The allocation of Rs 1 crore under State Agriculture Development Scheme fund to set up a high-quality jaggery production unit has also been received well by the farmers, who have demanded to set up more such units.

The rise in procurement price, however, has not brought much joy to the farmers, as they say it is not enough. Speaking to TNIE, Mullai Periyar Vaigai Ayyakattu Farmers Association deputy president M P Raman said, “The procurement has just increased to Rs 2,950 from Rs 2,875. Even in the recent local body elections, the DMK in its manifesto had assured that the price will be increased to Rs 3,500. In Madurai district alone, sugarcane is being cultivated in 500 hectares of land.” He further urged the government to release the procurement amount to the farmers, which has been for the past two years.

