STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Incentive up Rs 195/tonne, but ryots ask TN govt to sweeten deal  

The special incentive of Rs 195 per metric tonne of sugarcane and an increase in its procurement price to Rs 2,950 per tonne have evoked mixed response from farmers.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, loan waiver, ryot

For representational purposes

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The special incentive of Rs 195 per metric tonne of sugarcane and an increase in its procurement price to Rs 2,950 per tonne have evoked mixed response from farmers.D Barani, a sugarcane farmer from Kothankudi in Kuthalam block in Mayiladuthurai, said, “The special incentive is not much beneficial considering the recovery losses incurred after milling a tonne of sugarcane. We will benefit only if the final price of sugarcane reach Rs 3500. The incentives need to be as high as Rs 600 per metric tonne,” he said. 

The budget has also announced a committee to examine the possibilities to resume the operation of NPKRR Cooperative Sugar Mill in Mayiladuthurai. The mill was shut down due to loss in 2016. Welcoming the announcement, G Gopiganesan, a farmer-representative from Sankaranpanthal in Mayiladuthurai, said the resumption of operations of the sugar mills will resolve the issue of farmers having to travel long distances.

They also welcomed the plans for to have automated weighing systems in mills, and the modernisation of 15 cooperative and public sector laboratories in mills which will help in performing laboratory analysis in a fast and accurate manner. The allocation of Rs 1 crore under State Agriculture Development Scheme fund to set up a high-quality jaggery production unit has also been received well by the farmers, who have demanded to set up more such units.

The rise in procurement price, however, has not brought much joy to the farmers, as they say it is not enough. Speaking to TNIE, Mullai Periyar Vaigai Ayyakattu Farmers Association deputy president M P Raman said, “The procurement has just increased to Rs 2,950 from Rs 2,875. Even in the recent local body elections, the DMK in its manifesto had assured that the price will be increased to Rs 3,500. In Madurai district alone, sugarcane is being cultivated in 500 hectares of land.” He further urged the government to release the procurement amount to the farmers, which has been for the past two years.

(With inputs from Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp