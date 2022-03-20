STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Push for diversifying crops as threat of climate change looms

High-value seedlings like red sander, sandal, mahogany, teak etc would be distributed to farmers to encourage agroforestry at an allocation of Rs 12 crore.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer scattering fertilizer in his paddy field near Nagapattinam | Express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will encourage crop diversification through cultivation of millets and pulses as 29 districts in the State have been identified as vulnerable to the impact of global climate change.“Special schemes will be implemented to popularise the cultivation of millets and pulses as an alternative to water-intensive crops.  Under the Crop Diversification Programme, farmers will be encouraged to cultivate high value, short-duration crops as an alternative to low-value crops, after harvesting field crops. The scheme will be implemented in an area of 20,000 acres at an outlay of Rs 16 crore,” the minister said.

High-value seedlings like red sander, sandal, mahogany, teak etc would be distributed to farmers to encourage agroforestry at an allocation of Rs 12 crore. Panneerselvam also informed that a special package will be provided to encourage farmers to take up alternative crops such as millets, pulses and oilseeds in Kar, Kuruvai, Sornavari season to an extent of 66,000 acres at an outlay of Rs 10 crore.

Giving boost to organic farming, he announced that farmers who are interested in it would be integrated to form 150 clusters covering an area of 7,500 acres at an outlay of Rs 5 crore under Union and State government funds. Under the Nel Jeyaraman Traditional Paddy Varieties Conservation Mission, traditional paddy varieties would be cultivated on 200 acres in the State seed farms and distributed at subsidy to 20,000 farmers at an outlay of Rs 75 lakh.

Besides, the Tamil Nadu State Seed Development Agency (TANSEDA) will produce 30,000 metric tonnes of certified seeds of paddy, pulses and oilseeds and distribute them. Strategic plan for increasing the overall cultivation area of TN, setting up of special zone for increasing tur dal cultivation, implementing cashless transaction at agricultural extension centres are among the other key announcements.Representatives of associations told TNIE that though the allocations for many schemes are small, they are happy that the government had recognised the needs of farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
climate change Agriculture
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp