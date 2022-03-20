STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Drones to tackle labour shortage for spraying fertilizers

The university has been carrying out research for the past three years using drones to address labour shortage in the farming sector.  

Published: 20th March 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Drone image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

Drone image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government has decided to procure 60 drones for holding demonstration exercises on spraying fertilizers using drones in 14,400 hectares of land under the Kisan-drone scheme of Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) project at a budget outlay of Rs 10.32 during 2022 - 2023.

The plan announced in the agriculture budget presented in the Assembly on Saturday will be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). The university has been carrying out research for the past three years using drones to address labour shortage in the farming sector.  

As per the announcement, drone infrastructure will be created in constituent colleges, research stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras of TNAU to popularize usage of drone for application of fertilizers, manures and pesticides. 

Speaking to TNIE, KS Subramanian, director of research, TNAU, said, “We have been researching on using drones since 2019 by using three types of drones in 4,500 hectares of university land.  A 50-litre capacity drone can spray 30 litres of agri inputs on one acre of land in 10 minutes. This is equal to the work completed by a worker in one day.”  

“TNAU needs people to operate drones for agricultural operations. During Gaja Cyclone in delta districts, drones were used to assess extent of damage in affected areas,” KS Subramanian said.  

“There is huge labour shortage in farming sector. While the cost of using drone will be Rs 500 to Rs 650 per acre, labourers charge nearly Rs 1,200 for the same quantum of work. Speed is also better with drones,” said S. Pazhanivelan, professor and head of remote sensing and GIS application in crop monitoring, TNAU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drones labour shortage fertilizers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp