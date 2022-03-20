TN Agriculture Budget: Inclusion of Perambalur, Ariyalur in millet mission draws cheer

By Express News Service

Receiving well the State government’s inclusion of Perambalur and Ariyalur districts in its ‘millet mission’, farmers in the region sought for millet processing units, and direct procurement and its sales in fair price shops.

Owing to the dry conditions in both the districts, the Agriculture Budget’s ‘millet mission’ will be beneficial to the region, say farmers.

T Nallappan, a farmer from Perambalur, said, "Over 20 years ago only millets were produced in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. People then depended on traditional pearl millet, sorghum and kodo millet for food. But over time we switched to cash crops. Although farmers got good prices in the early days, they

now rely on chemicals to produce them.

"Now, farmers are slowly turning to traditional crops like millets due to various reasons, including production cost and pest attack in cash crops. Despite getting good prices for the millets here, farmers are suffering due to lack of adequate basic facilities," he added.

Authorities should not just promote millets but also brand them through self-help groups, he also said.

District farmers’ association president N Sengamuthu said, "I welcome the millet mission as farmers are also eager to cultivate now. In particular, pearl millet, sorghum and kodo millet are cultivated here. There is no fixed price for them though. A significant procurement price should be announced as the government has encouraged it. With this, more farmers are likely to come forward to cultivate millets."

"Growing millets will meet our dietary needs and it also feeds our cattle. Also, millets are drought tolerant. Through its consumption we can lead a healthy life," he added.