Forced to defecate in the open owing to lack of basic facilities, say students in Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Students of the Government Arts Colleges at Kurumbalur and Veppanthattai in the district claim the institutions lack adequate basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets and a sports ground. They also pointed to lack of bus services to help them commute to college.

According to sources, more than 2,500 are pursuing their studies at the Kurumbalur college and over 1,500 at the college in Veppanthattai. Following the colleges reopening in line with the government announcement on Covid-19 restrictions, students have been regularly attending classes every day.

They, however, allege that toilets are in very poor condition in both the colleges. This causes a lot of inconvenience to them, especially girls. Also, there aren’t enough bus services and students recently submitted petitions in this regard with the Perambalur Collectorate and the bus depot management.

Students’ Federation of India district secretary R Ramakrishnan told TNIE, “Due to the lack of adequate toilets, male students resort to open defecation.

There is no other option as the toilets are ill-maintained. Some toilets are badly damaged, too. There is no hostel facility at Veppanthattai college. The district administration should take immediate action on the issues.”

A student from the History department at the college in Veppanthattai, who did not wish to be named, said, “A drinking water dispenser has been installed in only one spot for the entire use of the college. This makes it difficult for all students to get water.

More water dispensers can be installed at various spots.” Further, the college playground is surrounded by thorny bushes, which must be cleared at the earliest, he added.

A student from the Tamil department at the Kurumbalur arts college said, “We do not have enough buses to commute to college and return home on time. There is only one service during rush hour. So, we are forced to travel on footboard many a time because seats are always occupied.

We know it is dangerous but we have no choice. Authorities should provide adequate bus services in the morning and evening hours. All buses passing through the route should also be instructed to halt at the college bus stop.”

When contacted, an official from the district administration said, “We received a petition regarding the issue. We will look into it and take action.”