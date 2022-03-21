Puducherry youth made sparrow figure using 400 kilograms of grains

PUDUCHERRY: As part of World Sparrow Day, a youth in Puducherry made a figure of a sparrow using 400 kilograms of grains.
World Sparrow Day is observed on March 20 every year since 2010 to create awareness and safeguard the sparrows. As part of it, a youth made a sparrow figure using four hundred kilograms of grains in Sethilal Government High school at Abhishekapakkam in Puducherry on Saturday.
According to sources, K Vinoth (18) of Koonimedu village near Pillaiyarkuppam is studying for the first year under graduation in a private engineering college at Madagadipet in Puducherry border. Using four hundred kilograms of grains, including rice, wheat, moong, green gram, he made 32,500 square foot figures of a sparrow -- 260-foot-long and 125-foot-broad. He started the process on Saturday morning and completed the figure by the evening with the help of his friends.
Speaking to media persons, Vinoth said, "There was a time when most houses saw sparrows flying in or making nests, but now the number of sparrows are decreasing, and we rarely see them. I made this figure to spread and raise awareness about sparrows among the public. Apart from feeding, we should protect the birds as nature is dependent on birds and animals. Each one of us should make efforts to safeguard birds."
Puducherry Public Word Department minister K Lakshminarayanan, public and students visited the figure and praised Vinoth. Arrangements for this event was taken care of by Vizhigal Foundation, and Puducherry based Kalam World Records organisation recognised this and have a certificate to Vinoth.
