Three held in Tamil Nadu for smuggling tusks worth Rs 80 lakh

Forest department officials arrested three persons for trying to sell tusks worth Rs 80 lakh in Tiruppur city on Sunday.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Forest department officials arrested three persons for trying to sell tusks worth Rs 80 lakh in Tiruppur city on Sunday. An official said a team approached the three persons in Velliyangadu posing as prospective buyers, based on a tip-off. When the trio showed them the tusks, they alerted their superiors who arrested them, the official said. 

During investigation, the suspects claimed they got the two-feet long tusks from an unidentified individual in Theni district a few days ago. The tusks are estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh.  A case was registered and the three suspects — Veerappan (65), Murugan (45) and Avinashiappan (40) were remanded.

