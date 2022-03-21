Three held in Tamil Nadu for smuggling tusks worth Rs 80 lakh

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Forest department officials arrested three persons for trying to sell tusks worth Rs 80 lakh in Tiruppur city on Sunday. An official said a team approached the three persons in Velliyangadu posing as prospective buyers, based on a tip-off. When the trio showed them the tusks, they alerted their superiors who arrested them, the official said.

During investigation, the suspects claimed they got the two-feet long tusks from an unidentified individual in Theni district a few days ago. The tusks are estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh. A case was registered and the three suspects — Veerappan (65), Murugan (45) and Avinashiappan (40) were remanded.