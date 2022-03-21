TN Assembly adopts resolution asking Centre to reject Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan urging the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to reject the Karnataka government’s proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and not to consider the Detailed Project Report given by Karnataka in this regard.

Speaking on the resolution, all parties in the Assembly condemned the Karnataka government for its move saying construction of a dam at Mekedatu would go against the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal as well as the final verdict of the Supreme Court.

The resolution recalled that the Cauvery water dispute is a long-drawn dispute and as a solution, the SC gave its verdict on February 16, 2018. “This dispute is sensitive between the two States. Therefore, the Union is requested to advise the Karnataka government not to take up the proposal for constructing a reservoir at Mekedatu or at any other place in the Cauvery basin without getting the concurrence of the co-basin States and obtaining clearance from the Union Government.

“The action of Karnataka government, without respecting the final order of the CWDT dated February 5, 2007, and judgment of SC dated February 16, 2018, and also without obtaining the consent of co-basin States and necessary clearances from the Government of India, in proposing to construct Mekedatu dam across Cauvery river, unilaterally and allocating funds for the same is not acceptable. Hence, the action of the Karnataka government is strongly condemned by this August House,” the resolution adopted by the State Assembly said.

The resolution also urged the Union Government not to give technical and environmental and any other clearance required for constructing the Mekedatu project by the Karnataka government.