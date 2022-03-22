22-year-old raped in Virudhunagar: Eight held

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Virudhunagar police late on Monday arrested eight people including four schoolboys, for raping a 22-year-old woman, by threatening to publish her nude videos on social media. The accused were identified as Hariharan (22) and S Junaith Ahamed (27), both local DMK functionaries, and Praveen (21), Madasamy (37) and two Class XII boys and two minors of Classes IX, XI.

Police said the victim and Hariharan, who were coworkers at a garments company, developed physical relationship. Hariharan had secretly video recorded their moments and shared it with S Junaith Ahamed whose father is a rice mill owner. He shared it with his driver Praveen and four schoolboys.

All accused threatened the woman to have sexual relationship with them. The victim approached Madasamy (37), an acquaintance, to help her, but he too threatened her with the video and raped her.

