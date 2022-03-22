STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t know about Jayalalithaa’s health, treatment: OPS

The commission, which is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa, questioned Panneerselvam for over three hours.

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday appeared before the Arumugasamy Commission and informed that he had no knowledge on most of the matters relating to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s health and medical treatment, according to sources. 

The commission, which is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa, questioned Panneerselvam for over three hours. Sources said over 70 questions were posed to Panneerselvam, who was the finance minister in Jayalalithaa’s cabinet. The sources added that Paneerselvam said he had met Jayalalithaa at her last public appearance, which was for the inauguration of a Metro Rail corridor in Chennai, and after that he never saw her again. 

He claimed ignorance on what ailments Jayalalithaa had, except for diabetes, and what kind of medical treatment was given to her in the hospital. He explained he was in his hometown when informed of Jayalalitha’s hospitalisation. When asked about doctors, he replied that he did not even know the doctors who treated her. He never met Jayalalithaa at the hospital personally. He informed he had only enquired about treatment details with the then chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao, sources said. 

Incidentally, the commission was formed after Paneerselvam’s rebellion against his party alleging suspicion on circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s death. The AIADMK coordinator had been summoned by the commission several times, but he had skipped the meetings citing various reasons.

Sasikala’s sister-in-law J Ilavarasi also appeared before the commission on Monday and confessed that she had gone to the hospital for 75 days when Jayalalithaa was under treatment. She is said to have told the commission that she saw Jayalalithaa once or twice through the glass and it was Sasikala who took care of Jayalalithaa.

